Last weekend in May brings touch of early fall

A northwesterly flow of cool, dry Canadian air will bring a touch of fall to Ohio this weekend. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s in central Ohio Saturday, but stay in the 60s across the northern part of the state under a mix of sun and clouds.

The next few mornings will be quite cool for the end of May and early June, with lows dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday will be a little cooler, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s–about 10 degrees below average.

High pressure will drift farther east on Monday. A disturbance dropping southeast Monday night will bring our next opportunity for showers overnight. The weather will turn summerlike on Tuesday, with warm and moderately humid weather expected the rest of the week more typical of June.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High 71

Tonight: Fair, cool. Low 49

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 65

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 72 (48)

Tuesday: Sun, warmer. High 82 (57)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, scattered storms. High 86 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, afternoon storms. High 82 (67)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82 (65)