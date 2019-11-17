Gradual warm-up, more clouds

High pressure in southeastern Canada is feeding chilly air into the Buckeye State. Some high clouds will move through during the next 24 hours ahead of an upper-level disturbance in the midsection of the country, but lacking moisture the weather will remain dry, with partly sunny skies and a slight warm-up.

Temperatures this month have only been above normal on one day, and we are running more than 11 degrees below average, which is as cold as it gets. We have never recorded back-to-back days with highs in the 20s (Nov. 12-13) so early in the season, or as low as 11 degrees in the city (8 degrees in Dublin, 1 degree in Marysville) before mid-November!

A weakening cold front could bring a sprinkle Monday night, with temperatures dipping behind the front Tuesday, under mostly cloudy skies.

A midweek mild trend with southwest winds will finally push readings to seasonable levels in the 50s. A storm could bring rain Thursday and Friday, ending with another shot of cold air heading into next weekend. Dry and quite chilly weather will return next weekend for the OSU/Penn State game.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high clouds. little milder. 48

Tonight: Some clouds, not as cold. Low 36

Monday: Mix sun and clouds. High 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 44 (35)

Wednesday: More sunshine, milder. High 52 (34)

Thursday: Showers likely breezy. High 57 (40)

Friday: Rainy, breezy, colder late. High 43 (39)

Saturday: Clouds, brisk. High 41 (34)

Have a good evening! -Ben