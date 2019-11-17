Former NASA astronaut returns to COSI to talk about her work on the Hubble Space Telescope

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kathryn Sullivan is a former NASA astronaut who flew on three Space Shuttle missions, and later served as the CEO and President of COSI.

She returned to Columbus this weekend to describe her experiences preparing the Hubble Space Telescope for deployment.

In 1984, she teamed with Sally Ride on her second flight assignment that laid the groundwork for her work on the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched in April 1990. She became the first American woman to walk in space.

In her new book, Handprint on Hubble, she wrote about making certain all of the tools and equipment were in reliably working order to fix the Hubble Space Telescope in space.

She expressed pride in returning to COSI on Sunday, where she said “people touch real things and imagine their future … where people come to reach for their stars.”

“We set the foundation for all of that maintenance, for all the spectacular things that Hubble has done,” said Sullivan, who spoke in front of large audience in the COSI’s National Geographic Giant Screen Theater.

Sullivan added, “The ability to maintain it has left the telescope get a thousand times better in orbit over the course of its lifetime, which few people realize.”

The unique achievement of Hubble is its ability to evolve over three decades in space.