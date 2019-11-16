Crisp November weekend

High pressure in southeastern Canada will supply plenty of sunshine this weekend.
High clouds will increase late Sunday as a storm off the southern Atlantic coast and moves slowly north.
A clipper-type system will bring some cloudiness and an isolated shower or two early in the week.
Today: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 44
Tonight: Patchy cloudiness. Low 28
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high clouds p.m.. High 48
Monday: Mix sun and clouds, milder. High 50 (36)
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 48 (35)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 51 (36)
Thursday: Showers likely. High 54 (40)
Friday: Windy, colder, snow flurries. High 37 (30)