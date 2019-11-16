Crisp November weekend

High pressure in southeastern Canada will supply plenty of sunshine this weekend.

High clouds will increase late Sunday as a storm off the southern Atlantic coast and moves slowly north.

A clipper-type system will bring some cloudiness and an isolated shower or two early in the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 44

Tonight: Patchy cloudiness. Low 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high clouds p.m.. High 48

Monday: Mix sun and clouds, milder. High 50 (36)

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 48 (35)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 51 (36)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 54 (40)

Friday: Windy, colder, snow flurries. High 37 (30)

