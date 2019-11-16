Crisp November weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas archdiocese wants to become a foster care provider, but only if it can be exempt from adhering to federal safeguards against anti-LGBT discrimination.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is joining the Texas Attorney General’s office and the Department of Family and Protective Services in challenging the rule that prohibits discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, and other characteristics, the Houston Chronicle reported.