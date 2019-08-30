CPD Officer injured while pursuing drunk driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police Officer is recovering this morning after being injured in a car crash near Ohio State University’s campus.

The crash took place just before midnight on Thursday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an on-duty officer attempted to pull over what appeared to be an intoxicated driver.

Police state the driver refused to pull over and continued driving, with the officer pursuing.

As the Officer continued to pursue the vehicle, he requested for backup calling in the CPD helicopter.

The driver then hit one of the CPD cruisers called in for assistance, as well as a pole near Summit St. and 12th Avenue.

Following the impact of the crash, police say this is when the driver immediately fled on foot.

The Columbus Police Department tells NBC4 that the suspect has been taken into custody.

The Officer injured in the crash has been transported to Ohio State Main Hospital in stable condition.