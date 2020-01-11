Columbus weather forecast: Rain, gusty winds, minor flooding possible

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M. SUNDAY: Gusts 40-50 mph possible

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M.; HIGH WIND WARNING TONIGHT NORTHERN OHIO UNTIL 4 A.M.; FLOOD WATCH NORTHERN OHIO

A wave of low pressure waves rolling north along a cold front ahead of low pressure in Indiana will bring periods of rain and a few embedded gusty thunderstorms. Temperatures have surged into the upper 60s to set a new record for early January in a springlike storm pattern.

Colder, drier air will filter in on Sunday with skies clearing during the day. A few showers could move in on Tuesday as a weak system slides east across the Midwest.

A stronger storm will travel from the Plains to the Great Lakes Wednesday, ushering in January chill to wrap up the week.

