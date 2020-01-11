Live Now
Tracking winter thunderstorms

Columbus weather forecast: Rain, gusty winds, minor flooding possible

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M. SUNDAY: Gusts 40-50 mph possible

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M.; HIGH WIND WARNING TONIGHT NORTHERN OHIO UNTIL 4 A.M.; FLOOD WATCH NORTHERN OHIO

A wave of low pressure waves rolling north along a cold front ahead of low pressure in Indiana will bring periods of rain and a few embedded gusty thunderstorms. Temperatures have surged into the upper 60s to set a new record for early January in a springlike storm pattern.

Colder, drier air will filter in on Sunday with skies clearing during the day. A few showers could move in on Tuesday as a weak system slides east across the Midwest.

A stronger storm will travel from the Plains to the Great Lakes Wednesday, ushering in January chill to wrap up the week.

QUICK FORECAST

  • Saturday: Windy, very mild, rain and a possible gusty storm. High 68
  • Tonight: Showers, gusty southwest wind, much colder late. Low 33
  • Sunday: Morning clouds, then some sun, breezy. High 45
  • Monday: Partly sunny. High 51 (35)
  • Tuesday: Showers return, mild. High 57 (37)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 55 (39)
  • Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 38 (27)
  • Friday: Clouds, cool. High 38 (30)
  • Have a good weekend! -Ben

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools