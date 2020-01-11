Columbus weather forecast: Rain, gusty winds, minor flooding possible

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M. SUNDAY: Gusts 40-50 mph possible
WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 A.M.; HIGH WIND WARNING TONIGHT NORTHERN OHIO UNTIL 4 A.M.; FLOOD WATCH NORTHERN OHIO
A wave of low pressure waves rolling north along a cold front ahead of low pressure in Indiana will bring periods of rain and a few embedded gusty thunderstorms. Temperatures have surged into the upper 60s to set a new record for early January in a springlike storm pattern.
Colder, drier air will filter in on Sunday with skies clearing during the day. A few showers could move in on Tuesday as a weak system slides east across the Midwest.
A stronger storm will travel from the Plains to the Great Lakes Wednesday, ushering in January chill to wrap up the week.
QUICK FORECAST
- Saturday: Windy, very mild, rain and a possible gusty storm. High 68
- Tonight: Showers, gusty southwest wind, much colder late. Low 33
- Sunday: Morning clouds, then some sun, breezy. High 45
- Monday: Partly sunny. High 51 (35)
- Tuesday: Showers return, mild. High 57 (37)
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 55 (39)
- Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 38 (27)
- Friday: Clouds, cool. High 38 (30)
- Have a good weekend! -Ben