Cold start to November will moderate this weekend

A cold northwesterly flow will bring some patchy clouds this afternoon, before skies clear tonight. Temperatures will peak in the mid-30s, nearly 20 degrees below normal for early November. Football Friday Nite will be quite cold, with a light breeze, and readings falling quickly into the 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks great for football with plenty of sun and some high clouds, as temperatures rebound to the mid-40s late in the day after a cold start in t he mid-20s. Clouds will move in overnight with a warm front. Milder air will prevail on Sunday with some cloudiness and highs in the seasonable mid-50s.

A strong cold front will cross the state on Monday with morning rain showers turning to afternoon snow showers, as temperatures tumble again from the near 40 to the low 30s. Record cold is likely Tuesday and Wednesday under high pressure. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark and morning minimums will dip into the teens!

Friday: Mix sun and clouds, quite cold. High 37

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 44

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness, breezy, milder. High 54 (37)

Monday: Rain to snow showers. Falling to the low 30s p.m.

Tuesday: Flurries, brisk, winter-like. High 31 (22)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 33 (17)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 43 (22)

Have a great weekend! -Ben