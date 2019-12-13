Clouds return, rain and a little snow for the weekend

High pressure sliding off to our east brings a southwesterly flow of milder air with some Gulf moisture and lots of clouds. Low pressure will track along the eastern side of the Appalachians, accompanied by light rain tonight and early Saturday.

Temperatures will be mainly in the low 40s during the event, then cooling to the mid-30s Saturday. Some additional upper support will translate into intermittent rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. The weather will dry out by Sunday afternoon.

Another storm coming out of the southwest on Monday will re-introduce a wintry mix during the day, changing to rain, as low pressure moves into the Tennessee Valley and upper Ohio Valley Monday night. Colder air will return behind the system by midweek.

Today: Clouds thicken, evening rain. High 40

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 35

Saturday: Rain and snow showers a.m.. High 38

Sunday: Flurries a.m., brisk and colder, partial clearing p.m. High 36 (29)

Monday: Snow changing to rain p.m. High 39 (27)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 37 (30)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk. High 32 (21)

Thursday: Sunny. High 36 (21)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (26)