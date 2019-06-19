City Attorney: Drug distribution center shut down

524 South Oakley Avenue

The Columbus city attrorney Zach Klein announced in a news release that the Drug Enforcement Administration helped the City of Columbus a ‘Drug distribution center’ and a drug house in the Hilltop. This is part of what Klein’s office considers an aggressive program to shut down nuisance properties.

According to the release, nearly 100 police runs for drug trafficking, overdoses, robbery, sexual assault, and dead bodies. The properties are located at 269 South Davis Avenue and 524 South Oakley Avenue.

Klein released this quote in the release:

“Along with our collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s office to target dangerous domestic abusers, this is another opportunity for our office to partner with federal law enforcement to help make our neighborhoods safer,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “In order to effectively address the root causes of the drug epidemic, we need all levels of government working together and taking a holistic approach. That’s why I’m also working with County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and state leaders to reform Ohio’s drug sentencing laws to properly distinguish between the individuals suffering from addiction who need treatment and rehabilitation and the drug dealers and traffickers who prey upon them.”

You can read the entire news release by clicking here.