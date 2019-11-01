Chilly weekend, some clouds

A brisk November pattern has settled in for the weekend in the wake of a windy weather system that ushered in the coldest air of the season.
Get ready for a cold Football Friday Nite! Readings will fall quickly into the 30s during the games with a light breeze, so take the warm jacket.
High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through early Saturday. A weak cold front will bring an increase in cloud cover Saturday, with a sprinkle possible in northern Ohio.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with chilly temperatures. A gradual warm-up begins on Monday as winds turn southerly, Reinforcing cold fronts will cross the state Tuesday and Thursday with limited moisture and a few scattered showers.
Today: Mostly sunny, brisk, chilly. High 45
Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 30
Saturday: Increasing clouds, sprinkle north. High 48
Sunday: Sunshine, crisp. High 47 (31)
Monday: Sunny, milder. High 55 (33)
Tuesday: Clouds return, late showers. High 57 (41)
Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 50 (34)
Thursday: Showers developing, cool. High 46 (38)