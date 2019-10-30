Blustery, cold for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The weather is about to take an abrupt turn toward winter-like just as our local ghosts and goblins pack it in for the evening.

The good news is that the bulk of the rain will have been swept off to our east in time for trick-or-treating by a strong cold front passing through Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Gusty westerly winds will whisk a few sprinkles through the air in the evening, and temperatures will plummet through the 40s. Plan on bundling up tomorrow night because the wind chill will be near freezing. It’s likely some of our northern areas will even see a few snowflakes mix in.

A deep plunge in the jet stream is responsible for the big change in our weather, as low pressure tracks northeast through the Ohio Valley into the eastern Great Lakes Thursday.

Brisk and chilly weather, with drier conditions, will prevail on Friday behind the storm system.