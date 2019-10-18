Beautiful fall weekend

The weather this weekend looks ideal for all of your outdoor plans!

Abundant sunshine under a ridge of high pressure and crisp fall air will give way to a light southerly flow, bringing milder temperatures this weekend.

A weak disturbance will bring some cloudiness Saturday night into Sunday morning with a passing shower possible, and then the sky will clear in the afternoon.

The next opportunity for widespread rain will come from a frontal system over the Midwest that will bring showers and scattered storms Monday and Tuesday.

Friday: Sun, few clouds, crisp. High 60

Tonight: Fair, chilly, scattered frost. Low 34-38

Saturday: Plenty of sun, high clouds late. High 68

Sunday: Early clouds, sprinkle, then sun returns, milder. High 73 (49)

Monday: Partly sunny, late shower, mild. High 76

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms, a little sun. High 63

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 61 (51)

Thursday: Sunny. High 67 (44)

Have a great weekend! -Ben