Beautiful fall Sunday, slight warming trend coming

High pressure over the Mid-South extending north to Ohio is keeping things brisk and sunny today, with temperatures near 50 degrees–about 5 degrees below normal.

Some clouds will move in overnight and through the day on Monday, as low pressure in Minnesota tracks east, pushing a weak warm front north through the state, which will make the start of the week a little milder. Limited moisture will accompany the warm front beyond mid-level clouds tonight, but a few showers could develop ahead of a cold front late Monday afternoon.

Sunshine and cooler weather will follow on Tuesday. A milder southerly return flow will develop Wednesday, boosting temperatures back into the seasonable mid-50s.

The coldest air of the season so far will arrive behind a strong cold front Wednesday night and Thursday, with considerable cloud cover and some light rain that could mix with snowflakes. like we saw on Halloween night.

High pressure will bring clearing skies and chilly weather for the OSU-Maryland home game, with a noon kickoff.

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, breezy. High 51

Tonight: Clouds return, not as chilly. Low 37, rising to near 40

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, mild, late shower. High 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 48 (39)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 55 (33)

Thursday: Cloudy, brisk and colder, few showers. High 44 (37)

Friday: Clouds linger, brisk, cold. High 40 (29)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 44 (25)

