Baby sleepers recalled due to safety concerns

(CNN) – Safety concerns are cited as the reason behind a recall of certain inclined sleepers for infants, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalls involve the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet, which were both sold at Target, K-Mart, Ross, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and juvenile product stores nationwide between Nov. 2014 through Feb. 2017.

The group says no injuries have been reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.

People who own the sleeper should stop using it and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.