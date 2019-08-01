Baby sleepers recalled due to safety concerns

Home

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(CNN) – Safety concerns are cited as the reason behind a recall of certain inclined sleepers for infants, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalls involve the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet, which were both sold at Target, K-Mart, Ross, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and juvenile product stores nationwide between Nov. 2014 through Feb. 2017.

The group says no injuries have been reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.

People who own the sleeper should stop using it and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools