April showers, mild weather holds until late in the weekend

We’ve enjoyed June weather the past couple of days, with afternoon readings reaching 80 degrees for the first time this spring Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday, with more cloud cover and an increasing chance for rain.

Low pressure tracking across the Upper Midwest will swing a cold front through Ohio early tonight, preceded by occasional showers and storms. The rain will continue into the overnight hours, tapering off after midnight in central Ohio.

Friday will bring a lull in the moisture early, but a band of showers could arrive later in the day. Clouds will linger and the temperature will stay mild in the low 70s.

Another disturbance will move from the Missouri Valley to the Ohio Valley Saturday, with low pressure tracking north Illinois to central Michigan, bringing afternoon showers and a few storms through the nighttime hours.

Low pressure will become nearly stationary over the Great Lakes Sunday and Monday, keeping clouds and the threat of showers in the picture, along with cooler temperatures in a northwesterly flow.

Forecast