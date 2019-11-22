A little sun, then rain returns Saturday

A gray start gave way to partial sunshine, as a low-pressure system departed from the Northeast. A chilly breeze with temperatures in the mid-40s has added to the late November feel outside.

A clearing trend will be short-lived, as clouds thicken up overnight ahead of another system in the Southwest. The storm will come out of the lower Mississippi Valley and track across southeastern Ohio, bringing periods of rain Saturday afternoon, possibly mixed with snow in the northwestern part of the state on the back side of the storm..

The moisture will clear out of Ohio on Sunday, leaving us with a nice finish to the weekend and a slight rebound in temperatures, though on the chilly side.

Next week will start off dry, but a story will bring rain and breezy conditions on Tuesday, followed by dry and cold air Wednesday for the big travel day. Turkey Day looks to be partly sunny, though with a chance for a little rain Thursday night or early Friday.

Today: Mix sun and clouds, brisk and chilly. High 44

Tonight: Some clearing, high clouds later. Low 29

Saturday: Rain developing, possibly mixed with wet snow in the northwest. High 42

Sunday: Clearing, crisp. High 44 (31)

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 52 (33)

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 56 (39)

Wednesday: Showers end, partly sunny. High 49 (40)

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 45