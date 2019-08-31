A few showers, storms around each day during holiday weekend

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers across the region through this evening, with clouds and breezy conditions holding temperatures in the 70s.

Another upper-air system will move across the lower Lakes on Sunday, triggering a few more rounds of showers and storms from mid-morning through mid-afternoon, with some breaks late in the day.

A passing shower is still possible Sunday evening, though most of the moisture will be off to our east, and a drying trend will present move favorable weather on Labor Day.

With a weak impulse to our north on Monday, an isolated shower or storm is possible later in the day with heating, but most of the holiday should be partly sunny and pleasantly warm.

A cold front will approach the region late Tuesday, with scattered showers and a few storms developing overnight into Wednesday. After the front passes midweek, the weather will turn pleasant again to welcome the first week of September.

Hurricane Dorian intensified into a strong Category 4 hurricane nearing the northern Bahamas, which could be catastrophic for some of the islands. A northwesterly turn in the forecast track could spare the Florida east coast, but focus the threat of landfall farther north in the Carolinas early in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms, breezy. High 78

Tonight: Clouds, few showers early, mild. Low 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms around. High 81

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, widely scattered pop-ups. High 82 (66)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 87 (63)

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, ending late. High 78 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 74 (55)

Friday: Sunny. High 76 (52)

Have a great weekend! -Ben