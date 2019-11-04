The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — Are you naughty or nice? We have the lumps of coal your kiddos would actually enjoy!
Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice! And it’ll only take a few minutes to make!
Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe
16 oz Oreo Cookies
4 cups Mini Marshmallows
1/4 cup Butter
Plastic Bag
- Place Oreo Cookies in a Large Ziploc Bag.
- Crush the Oreo Cookies into small pieces.
- Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.
- Stir until smooth.
- Add in Crushed Oreos and stir.
- Roll into small coal shape.