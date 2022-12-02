COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The streets of German village are filled with light holiday cheer and it will be on display at the German Village Lights Celebration this weekend.

There’s one shop owner who might just rival the jolly old elf himself when it comes to the spirit of Christmas.

“It’s a time we get to kind of celebrate the beautiful streets of German Village, our neighbors put out luminaries and businesses stay open a little bit later and have some special treats for everyone,” a German Village resident said. “It’s that nostalgic, homey, warm holiday feeling all the best parts that make the holiday so fun and why we want to celebrate.”

And at Schmidt’s Fudge Haus, that homemade spirit is always on display.

“Do you know the one thing that when you do the handmade fudge, it’s the old fashion way,” said store owner Tim Dick. “So it’s copper kettles. It’s the people coming in to watch it. The relationships you’re making, so everybody’s around. It creates that atmosphere. You feel like family with them.”

NBC4’s Monica Day learns how to make fudge at Schmidt’s Fudge Haus

“I’ll tell you I watch, because everybody has different a different taste buds,” Dick said. “But it feels very good when they get in there and, mmmm. The things that people will say like, oh, my gosh, this is like my grandmother made. That is the highest compliment that you can get that – And hopefully it’s a good one – But it’s something you created that somebody has enjoyed and you’re sharing it. So you made it and sharing it, that’s a joy.”

That can certainly be felt at Schmidt’s

“I want and always have created a warm and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to come in and share what we have to offer and I’m proud to share it,” Dick said.

The German Village Lights Celebration is Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is also a Santa’s Workshop from 3 to 4:40 p.m. at Schiller Park. As well, a German Village Makers Mart and Not Your Mama’s Craft Markets will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.