Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have agreed to participate in a televised debate in November that will be moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The debate, which will air on Fox during Hannity’s 9 p.m. prime-time program, will take place Nov. 30, the network announced.

The event will run 90 minutes and take place at location that has still yet to be determined but will be in Georgia.

In a statement issued through the network, Hannity said he is “looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American.”

The planned debate comes as DeSantis looks to break through the Republican primary field and establish himself as a legitimate challenger to former President Trump, who has a sizable lead in most GOP primary polls.

DeSantis will participate in the second GOP primary debate Wednesday, an event airing on Fox Business Network that Trump plans to skip.

Trump did not show up to the first GOP primary debate last month, citing his large lead and what he says is a “hostile” relationship with Fox.

The former president has repeatedly ridiculed Fox News and its corporate ownership for what he says is an effort to boost DeSantis and stop him from reclaiming the White House.

Trump has nonetheless made a number of high-profile appearances on Fox in recent months, including with Hannity, who has been a close personal friend of the former president for years.

Newsom has engaged in a media tour of sorts in recent days, sitting for extensive interviews with a number of cable news channels and participating in a wide-ranging conversation with CBS News’s “60 Minutes” Sunday.

The Democrat has ruled out the prospect challenging President Biden for the party’s nomination for president in 2024.

— Updated at 12:49 p.m.