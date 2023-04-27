West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) up for reelection in 2024.

After months of hinting at a potential bid for the Senate, Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate on Thursday at 5 p.m. Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber.

Manchin has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection.

Justice has served as the governor of West Virginia since 2017, and will join Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) in the GOP primary. Mooney launched his senate campaign last year.

Mooney told “MetroNews’ “Talkline” earlier this week that he is the “only conservative” in the race and that Justice is a “RINO,” meaning Republican in Name Only.

Manchin, 75, is one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in 2024. He has held his seat since 2010, following six years in the governor’s office. In recent years, he has held up the Democrat agenda on issues like climate change, President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation and opposing reforming the filibuster.

Justice is expected to make his campaign announcement at The Greenbrier, a resort in West Virginia owned by the governor.

The livestream link for his announcement is connected to a YouTube Channel for “Jim Justice for U.S. Senate.” The title of the livestream is called “Gov. Justice and Babydog make Special Announcement.” Babydog is the name of Justice’s pet bulldog.

Updated: 10:46 a.m.