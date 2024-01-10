GOP rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and former President Trump are set to compete in dueling Iowa campaign events Wednesday night with just days before the Hawkeye State votes, and only hours after rival Chris Christie suspended his presidential campaign.

Haley and DeSantis will face off in their first one-on-one match-up, in the fifth and final primary debate before the Iowa caucuses. It airs at 9 p.m. on CNN.

At the same time, Trump holds a live town hall with Fox News.

Both programs are taking place in Des Moines.

Polls show the Haley and DeSantis virtually neck and neck in the state, with Trump maintaining a commanding lead over the field.

