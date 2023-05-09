Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is the subject of intense scrutiny over his resume and finances and has faced bipartisan calls to resign, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill.

The charges remain under seal and were filed in the Eastern District of New York, according to multiple reports.

Santos could appear in court as early as Wednesday, the source said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Department of Justice declined to comment when reached by The Hill. The FBI referred The Hill’s inquiry to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors reportedly had been investigating Santos’s finances and campaign disclosure filings.

The congressman has been the target of multiple investigations after questions emerged about his resume, biography and finances. State and federal entities have either received formal complaints about or are said to be looking into the congressman. The House Ethics Committee has also opened an investigation into Santos.

A number of lawmakers have called on Santos to resign, including some from his own party.

One Republican — Rep. Mike Lawler (N.Y.) — reupped that call after reports of the charges emerged.

“I reiterate my call for George Santos to step down,” Lawler said in a statement.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has stopped short of calling for Santos’s resignation, declined to comment on reports of the charges Tuesday.

Amie Parnes contributed.