Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called on the state GOP Chair Christian Ziegler to step down amid an investigation over sexual battery allegations.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations,” DeSantis told reporters Thursday night, following his televised debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Fox News.

“And so, I think he should step aside. I think he should tend to that. He’s innocent until proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny. And so, I hope that — I hope the charges aren’t true. I’ve known him, I’ve known Bridget; they’ve been friends. But the mission is more important,” he continued, referring to Ziegler’s wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

The Florida Trident, which is a part of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, was the first outlet to report on the allegations.

A report from the Sarasota Police Department, much of which is redacted, says the incident happened in Sarasota, where Ziegler lives. The redacted document also has phrases like “rape” and “had been sexually battered” on “October 2.” However, Ziegler’s name does not appear in the redacted document.

In a statement to other news outlets, including The Washington Post, Ziegler’s attorney Derek Byrd acknowledged the Florida official was involved in the investigation and was cooperating.

“We acknowledge the reports that there is an investigation being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department regarding Mr. Ziegler. Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department,” Byrd said. “We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated.”

“Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to Ziegler and the Sarasota Police Department for comment.

Ziegler and his wife are two of the most influential people in Florida Republican political circles; Ziegler has been serving as the state party chair since February.

The incident also comes as DeSantis, who has seen a meteoric rise in politics since being elected Florida governor in 2018, is currently running for the GOP nomination for president. The governor has been lagging in polls behind former President Trump and is facing a formidable challenge from former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as he gears up for the fourth primary debate in Alabama next week.