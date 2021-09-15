9 must-try recipes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

These are a few of the incredible dishes spotlighted by our all-star chefs for Hispanic Heritage Month. (NEXSTAR)

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some must-try dishes sure to be a hit at any family meal or dinner party!

You can check out our “Sabor Latino” program hosted by Peñate and Marco Villarreal to see top chefs from across the nation bring their creations to life.

Feeling adventurous? If you want to try and make the recipes at home, you can scroll through them in the gallery below:

Hispanic Heritage Month is a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

One of Columbus' 'most amazing' events returns in person this weekend

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Columbus Division of Police, FBI collaborating to investigate shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park

UPDATE: Woman connects with one of the people with her dad on 9-11 after Ohio flight grounded

Updated Midday Forecast: Sept. 15, 2021

OSU announces new gameday protocols for Ohio Stadium after issues during Oregon game

Woman charged in July shooting that left man dead in south Franklinton

More Local News