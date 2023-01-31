COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Feb. 1, NBC4 is honoring Black history in central Ohio by sharing the stories of local African Americans.

The half-hour special, hosted by NBC4 Anchors Kerry Charles and Colleen Marshall, will air at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

The broadcast will share the saga of the Lincoln Marchers, a group of mothers and children who, after the Brown v. Board of Education decision, marched every day pushing for integration in Hillsboro, Ohio.

The special will also uncover the history of one of the first African American country clubs in the U.S., located in a Columbus suburb.

Then, Colleen will sit down for an interview with two members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus from central Ohio to talk about the group’s mission and agenda.

Additionally, the show will examine how art created to express the push for racial equality in Columbus during the 2020 protests is being preserved in a new book. Kerry will discuss the work with some of the artists featured in its pages.