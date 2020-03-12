Does weather play a role in the transmission of viruses?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The seasonal flu generally peaks in fall and winter. However, experts warn that there is no way of predicting whether the spread of novel coronavirus will be influenced by warmer weather.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at Wexner Medical Center, Internal Medicine provider said, “In the winter months, obviously runny noses, a lot more coughing, a lot more congestion, a lot more bodily secretion that are hard to control — that’s the primary spread for viruses.”

He said, “As far as the weather goes, we really don’t see weather as a necessary implication for flu patterns for viral respiratory patterns or for viruses in general.”

Gonsenhauser explained the uncertainties about the pattern of the novel coronavirus.

“This is new. We haven’t seen this specific pathogen before, so it’s hard to really predict. Anecdotally speaking, when we look at other coronaviruses they tend to wane in the warmer summer months, so we would expect the same about this one as well.”

“But, seasonally we do see some changes and historically and anecdotally what I can reference is that we do typically see a drop off in coronavirus, the typical coronavirus that we have seen in the past. So, not the novel coronavirus, but in typical coronavirus, we have seen a pretty significant drop off as we move out of the winter months and into the warmer months,” explained Gonsenhauser.



COVID-19 is an upper respiratory infection, which in mild cases can be confused for allergies or a common cold.



“The best distinguishing feature is if you come into contact with somebody, direct contact with somebody who has been diagnosed, or if you have traveled to a high-risk area. At this rate that’s China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran,” Gonsenhauser said.



While the weather does not seem to be a factor for viruses, there has been some correlation between the two.

Experts recommend washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is highly effective. Staying away from the indoor gathering and avoiding unnecessary travel will also help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.



COVID-19 is too new to discern patterns, but evidence suggests it is more easily spread than other viruses, and more deadly than the seasonal flu.

“It depends which data set you look at. MERS and SARS were 6-8% mortality range. Be careful how you’re interpreting it because it’s still outstanding. But, if you look at South Korea which has the most complete data set, they’ve ended up at about 0.5% mortality, which is significantly lower than what we’re seeing elsewhere,” Gonsenhauser said.

As the weather warms, the best advice is to just keep washing your hands and monitoring your symptoms to be cautious.