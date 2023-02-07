HBCU Classic For Columbus All-Star Game 

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the 2nd annual HBCU Classic For Columbus College Basketball All-Star Game and Celebrity Extravaganza on April 22 at the Schottenstein Center.

The mission is to promote education, economic development, and diversity while raising funds for scholarships and institutions of higher learning. Last year’s inaugural game featured top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) vs. dynamic players from Ohio’s traditional universities and included a celebrity game at Nationwide Arena.

The Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace stated that it is a “party with a purpose” and has already contributed over $430,000 to scholarships and HBCUs. Like the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) in Columbus, the council comprises historically Black fraternities and sororities, also known as “The Divine 9.”

Each week NBC4’s sports feature “4 Court Press” will be the first to announce the newest roster additions as the Ohio All-Star Team takes on the HBCU All-Stars on April 22 at the Schott.

On Friday, Feb. 3, it was revealed that Eastmoor Academy’s Taevion Kinsey, now staring at Marshall, will be on the roster, joined by current Norfolk State standout Joe Bryant.