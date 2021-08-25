GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services

Looking for a streaming service where you can watch NBC4?

If you want a streaming service that also has local channels like NBC4 you have a lot of options to choose from.

NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is available with live, local programming from Central Ohio on these streaming services below. Prices and plans vary with each service, generally, each plan is between $50-$70+ per month.

Please look over each option and find the one that works best for you! Here is a list of streaming services where you can find NBC4:

We will update this list as NBC4 becomes available on additional streaming services!