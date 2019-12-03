Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire and CME Federal Credit Union to hold the 42nd annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.
NBC4 will host a donation day to collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations on Saturday, December 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus. Donations can also be made at Franklin County fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location through December 24.
Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus City Services Call Center at 614-645-3111.
Central Ohioans can make a difference by collecting toys at their schools, neighborhoods and businesses or by volunteering time sorting and bagging toys with the firefighters. To volunteer, please contact community@nbc4i.com.
You can make a monetary donation to the toy drive online by credit card at https://cmefcu.org/firefighters4kids-toy-drive-donation/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:
CME Federal Credit Union
Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
365 S. Fourth Street
Columbus, Ohio 43215
What toys are needed?
0-11 months
- rattles
- chew rings
- baby blankets
- baby care kits (includes nail clippers, brush, comb)
- bibs
- pacifiers
1-2 years old
- sippy cups
- mega blocks
- toys with lights and sounds for toddlers
- bath tub toys
3-5 years old
- toy trucks/cars
- baby dolls
- dinosaur toys (age appropriate)
- kitchen or grocery set
- building blocks (mega blocks, duplex blocks)
- learning toys
- action figures (age appropriate – no small parts)
- coloring books, crayons
6-8 years old
- nail kits (age appropriate)
- action figures
- crafting kits (age appropriate)
- nerfs
- learning toys (science kits, rock kits, etc.)
- drawing/art kits
- hair accessories/kits (age appropriate)
- coloring books
- crayons
- markers
- Barbie/Monster High dolls
- Playdoh
- games
9-10 years old
- crafting kit
- nerfs
- drawing/art kits
- Legos
- jewelry
- remote control cars
- nail kits
- action figures
- hair accessories/kits
- sporting goods
- backpacks
- perfume/body lotion sets
- earbuds/headphones
- purses/bags
- games
11-12 years old
- crafting kits
- nerfs
- drawing/art kits
- Legos
- remote control cars/drones
- jewelry
- nail kits
- sporting goods
- hair care items (flat irons, blow dryers, curling irons)
- earbuds/headphones
- makeup kits
- backpacks
- perfume/body lotion sets
- cologne/aftershave kits
- purses/bag