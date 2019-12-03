Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire and CME Federal Credit Union to hold the 42nd annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.

NBC4 will host a donation day to collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations on Saturday, December 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus. Donations can also be made at Franklin County fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location through December 24.

Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus City Services Call Center at 614-645-3111.

Central Ohioans can make a difference by collecting toys at their schools, neighborhoods and businesses or by volunteering time sorting and bagging toys with the firefighters. To volunteer, please contact community@nbc4i.com.

You can make a monetary donation to the toy drive online by credit card at https://cmefcu.org/firefighters4kids-toy-drive-donation/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:

CME Federal Credit Union

Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

365 S. Fourth Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

What toys are needed?

0-11 months

rattles

chew rings

baby blankets

baby care kits (includes nail clippers, brush, comb)

bibs

pacifiers

1-2 years old

sippy cups

mega blocks

toys with lights and sounds for toddlers

bath tub toys

3-5 years old

toy trucks/cars

baby dolls

dinosaur toys (age appropriate)

kitchen or grocery set

building blocks (mega blocks, duplex blocks)

learning toys

action figures (age appropriate – no small parts)

coloring books, crayons

6-8 years old

nail kits (age appropriate)

action figures

crafting kits (age appropriate)

nerfs

learning toys (science kits, rock kits, etc.)

drawing/art kits

hair accessories/kits (age appropriate)

coloring books

crayons

markers

Barbie/Monster High dolls

Playdoh

games

9-10 years old

crafting kit

nerfs

drawing/art kits

Legos

jewelry

remote control cars

nail kits

action figures

hair accessories/kits

sporting goods

backpacks

perfume/body lotion sets

earbuds/headphones

purses/bags

games

11-12 years old