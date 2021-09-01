NBC4, Mid-Ohio Food Collective team up for Hunger Action Month

Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– In conjunction with NBC4’s parent company, Nexstar, in September television stations across the country are partnering with Feeding America food banks in order to bring awareness to the prevalence of food insecurity in the United States.

Throughout Hunger Action Month, NBC4 will be doing stories and projects with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to bring attention to food insecurity in Central Ohio and the work the MOFC does to fill those gaps for people in the community.

MOFC President and CEO Matt Habash spoke live with NBC4 digital anchor Kristine Varkony to kick off the September partnership. You can watch that full interview in the video below.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the partnership and CLICK HERE for more information about the MOFC.

