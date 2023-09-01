COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity and help end hunger.

NBC4 and our parent company Nexstar are once again shining a light on this issue alongside our community partners at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

This year’s theme is “Hunger lives here, so does help.” The theme emphasizes the importance of taking action to help your neighbors in need. That can mean volunteering, donating money, or advocating for change. All of these things, said Mid-Ohio Food Collective President and CEO Matt Habash, will help us feed the thousands of men, women and children who would otherwise go hungry.

“Over the course of a year, 600,000 different people have sought help right here in Franklin County,” said Habash. “It’s about a third of all of Franklin County residents have come to get help. A lot of people living on the edge. A lot of people are struggling, paying all the bills as we all experience the cost of inflation. We’ve all experienced the rising prices of everything and the cost, even of interest rates, trying to buy a home. All of those things put pressure on people and as a result, they need help.”

All this month, NBC4 will be airing stories about how viewers can get involved with Hunger Action Month.