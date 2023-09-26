COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three months ago, the Hilliard Food Pantry went up in flames on a Sunday afternoon.

They still don’t know what caused the fire. But they never stopped making a difference and this month, Hunger Action Month, is no different.

It’s really inspiring to see all they’ve been able to accomplish since they were displaced. Filling a greater hole of hunger in the community.

The flames rose 30 feet into the air. Just after noon on Sunday, July 9, the Hilliard Food Pantry was now all but gone.

“It was kind of devastating,” said Erin West, the executive director of the Hilliard Food Pantry. “Because we really had a strong connection with the community.”

Erin West and her team of volunteers, more than 700 last year, were determined to keep serving their community. Because they knew they were needed.

“I do see a greater need for pantries and also for just service,” said West. “An example, every month we see about 200 new families.”

In less than two weeks after the devastating fire, they were back providing food to hungry families. At first, they used pop-up shops. Then, they opened a temporary new location at Guide Church.

“People were very generous,” said West. “We received over 100 pallets of food. And so that was a great boost. Many people who are in poverty really count on this as a resource. And if you can imagine, food is extremely expensive right now. I don’t know if you’ve purchased any meat lately, but $10 is an awful lot for a package of meat. And so, for them to be able to subsidize here it means they can apply those funds to other things like housing, utilities, things like that.”

Since moving into Guide Church, many others have lent a helping hand. Dynamite Apparel stores food in its warehouse. PODS is doing the same. Giant Eagle gave a refrigerated truck to keep perishable food fresh. Groups of volunteers sort food, move it from one place to another, and so much more.

“It’s tiring, but we are blessed, we are fortunate, we are lucky and we are in a wonderful position to help others in our community,” said West.

West joined the pantry during the first year of Covid. A time when people were in great need. She says it’s only grown since then. And through the entire month of September, they’re working to end hunger through Hunger Action Month.

“We want to make sure that no one is hungry,” said West. “So it’s a dedicated effort making people aware that they can make a difference in their community.”

There are many ways you can help. Donating time, food, or money can go a long way.

“Every $1 is worth $5.20 through Mid-Ohio Food Bank, pretty amazing,” said West.

West tells me they’re designing and building a new pantry, right where the old one was. And it should be open by July next summer. A year from the fire that will soon be just a blip on their radar.