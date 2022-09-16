COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to Feeding America — 1 in 9 people and 1 in 6 children in Ohio face food insecurity.

Here at NBC4, we are raising awareness about hunger in our community this September, which is Hunger Action Month.

Lois Moore is a Mid-Ohio Food Collective volunteer who has been making an impact for a long time.

“Mid-Ohio has an approach: Meet people where they are and help them in any way that we can,” said Moore.

Moore’s hard work helps with that mission.

“I like that it’s physical, most of our lives are typing on the computer,” said Moore. “I love coming in here and slinging food around so it’s very, very different than anything else I get to do.”

For nearly a decade, Moore has been volunteering in Grove City with Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sorting and packaging food. Her work is just one part of a larger mission.

“I love to volunteer because I feel as though I’m doing something good for the community,” said Moore.

What started as a way to give back has morphed into a lifestyle.

“So I’ve got my regular Tuesday time, but if there’s other needs like in the pantry or somewhere else I grab those and come on in and help out,” said Moore.

And during Hunger Action Month Moore said the thought of feeding her neighbors all while working as part of a team is something she looks forward to every week.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of fragmentation in our society that we are all inside of our little silos sometimes and when we are here, we don’t care what anyone’s politics are, what anyone’s background is, we’re just here to fill up those boxes and get food out to people who need it,” said Moore.

If you are also looking to get involved, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective keeps its website very up to date with the different types of opportunities available.

