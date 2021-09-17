CALL4 Volunteers: Help fight hunger with NBC4 and Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Hunger Action Month
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Feeding America® for a telethon event on Thursday, Sept. 23. The goal of the CALL4 is to raise awareness for volunteerism for Mid-Ohio Food Collective during Hunger Action Month.

Viewers can call to learn more about donating their time to help end the 144 million meal gap in central Ohio and how volunteers can serve Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s 20-county service area.

MID-OHIO FOOD COLLECTIVE CALL4 VOLUNTEERS
Thursday, Sept. 23
4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
NBC4 and NBC4i.com

Mid-Ohio Food Collective CALL4 Volunteers is in support of Hunger Action Month through NBC4 parent company Nexstar Media Inc. The Nexstar Charitable Foundation announced that it made a $50,000 donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to assist with Feeding America’s promotion of Hunger Action Month, throughout September. The contribution is part of Nexstar Media, Inc.’s, ongoing four-year $2 million partnership with Feeding America.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Hunger Action Month PSA

Surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Local woman on a mission to help others after her struggle with depression, suicidal thoughts

Ben Gelber: Warm weekend, isolated shower Saturday

'Selfie museum' Viral Columbus helping guests get that perfect social media photo

Violent night in Columbus: Shootings leave four people dead in 12-hour span

More Local News