CALL4 Volunteers: Help fight hunger with NBC4 and Mid-Ohio Food Collective

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Feeding America® for a telethon event on Thursday, Sept. 23. The goal of the CALL4 is to raise awareness for volunteerism for Mid-Ohio Food Collective during Hunger Action Month.

Viewers can call to learn more about donating their time to help end the 144 million meal gap in central Ohio and how volunteers can serve Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s 20-county service area.

MID-OHIO FOOD COLLECTIVE CALL4 VOLUNTEERS

Thursday, Sept. 23

4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

NBC4 and NBC4i.com

Mid-Ohio Food Collective CALL4 Volunteers is in support of Hunger Action Month through NBC4 parent company Nexstar Media Inc. The Nexstar Charitable Foundation announced that it made a $50,000 donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to assist with Feeding America’s promotion of Hunger Action Month, throughout September. The contribution is part of Nexstar Media, Inc.’s, ongoing four-year $2 million partnership with Feeding America.