Family awakes to fire during thunderstorm Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Liberty Township Fire Department is investigating after a fire occurred during a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters says they arrived around 2:30 a.m. and saw flames coming out of the roof.

They state the fire was possibly caused by a lighting strike during the overnight thunderstorm.

A family of three reported that they woke up to a large boom and smoke detectors going off.

Reports state the lightning caused a hole in the roof on the back of the house where the strike may have happened.

The fire started in a front bedroom according to Fire officials.

Authorities say the fire is now contained and no injuries.