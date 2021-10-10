COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Early October means changing leaves as the days grow shorter.

An unseasonably warm pattern will slow the color change heading into mid-October that is currently patchy in central Ohio. However, cooler weather is due next weekend that will accelerate the appearance of vivid shades during the third week of the month right on schedule.

Peter Lowe, director of landscape operations at The Dawes Arboretum in Newark, explained that the optimal conditions for brilliant autumn colors are bright, sunny days and crisp nights, with an adequate amount of soil moisture.

“The colors that show up earliest are those yellows and oranges, typically in your maple species,” he said, referring to the red and sugar maple trees that are common in the region. Typically, we see our fall color about mid-October going into the end of October.

The annual unfolding of nature’s panoply of color runs from north to south, starting with a combination of declining daylight (lower sun angle) and more frequent southward pushes of dry, cool Canadian air.

The color change commences with the gradual cessation of food production through photosynthesis, and a reduction in green chlorophyll that will unveil vivid yellow, orange, and purplish-red pigments hidden in the leaves.

“One of the colors we are starting to notice now is a heavy sense of red. Your red and purple colors are produced in the leaves late in the season,” Lowe said. The concentration of sugar content in sap, which reacts to form anthocyanins, is responsible for the stunning reds and purples.

Cooler temperatures and bright sunshine help form anthocyanins. Dry weather aids in trapping the sugar, explaining why sunny days and cool nights produce the best fall foliage displays. The color range is impacted by the autumn weather, but is not related to the timing of the first frost.

Unusually wet and cloudy weather dulls the colors, and windy, stormy weather can bring the colorful leaves down early. Drought conditions cause leaves to turn brown and fall.