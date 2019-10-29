There’s still time to enjoy the fall colors in Hocking Hills

(WCMH) — All across Ohio, trees are lit up in brilliant shades of orange, yellow and red.

Even though the colors at Hocking Hills State Park are moving past peak, you still have time to go out and admire them.

Pat Quackenbush, the naturalist supervisor for Ohio State Parks and Watercraft, said, “We’re slightly past peak. So, I’m going to say that once you pass that point, it’s kind of that hump in the graph, and once you’ve passed that point, you’ve probably got about a week or so on the other side before they really start to disappear.”

And while the leaves reaching peak was behind schedule compared to normal, it was right in line with where projections of peak color would be.

“Normally, I’ll tell folks peak color here is the 15th to the 20th. Obviously, we’re beyond that and there’s still good color out there. So, we defiantly backed up about a week, week and a half,” Quackenbush said.

While naturalists like Quackenbush might tell you that there isn’t a bad year for fall color, there are definitely certain days that parks like Hocking Hills will be more crowded.

“Fall colors, it is the busiest time of the year here in the Hocking Hills. Hands down, October is our busiest month,” Quackenbush said.

And this season only becomes more busy on the weekends.

“If you can sneak away from work, or maybe you’re retired, whatever the case, and you get here during the week, you’ll have a little less crowd situation to deal with on the trails while you’re out here. Any time of the week is spectacular, but something to think about,” Quackenbush said.

Admission into all of Ohio’s state parks and trails is free. And no matter what time of year you come to visit it is important to make sure that you are putting safety first.

“When you do come down here though, especially if you’re going to be hitting those rim trails, in particular, keep safety in mind: wear the proper gear, take some water with you, stay back from the edges of the cliffs. Keep safety in mind when you’re out there. But, if you can get out here during the week, a little less crowd.”

If you are feeling adventurous and want to get eye level with fall foliage, Hocking Hills Canopy Tours is just a couple of miles away from the park.

They will just be open on weekends in November before closing for the season.

For more information on booking and pricing, visit their website https://www.hockinghillscanopytours.com.