UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) -- Legend Hills Orchard is a business that runs five generations deep, which means that there are over 40 sets of hands to pick apples and take care of the farm.

Richard Hoar, a second-generation farmer at Legend Hills, said, "I like to pick, usually pick in the mornings on this four-wheeler. And I like to do that. Then wait on customers the rest of the day."