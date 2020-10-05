First full week of October starting to show fall color

Now that we’re in the first full week of October, it’s starting to feel more like fall. But, we are still waiting for the colors on the trees to match the change in season.

James Smith sent in from Alum Creek Lake. While we might be starting to see our first few shades of red and yellow appear in Central Ohio, we’re still about 2 weeks away from peak color.

Fall colors generally make their appearance from north to south.



So, while parts of the Rockies and Appellations are already at their peak, this week in Ohio we’re just getting reports of some patchy color.

With the help of more cool, but not freezing nights and sunny afternoons Central Ohio is still on track to see peak color starting October 19 and lasting though the beginning of November.

For more resources on fall color in Ohio, head to NBC4i.com/fall.

We’d love to see your pictures as the leaves start to change color. You can share them with us directly through the NBC4 mobile weather app.