Fall foliage peaking in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH)– Preservation Parks of Delaware County Park District is prepared for an influx of visitors as a rainbow of fall leaves emerges among the trees there.

It’s just a beautiful time to see nature and to enjoy everything parks have to offer. [It’s] one last chance to breath fresh air before that cold weather hits. Beth McCollam, Preservation Parks Marketing & Communications Manager

There are nine parks in the Delaware County Park District. Four of which foliage experts recommend for optimal viewing.

Deer Haven Park

4183 Liberty Rd., Delaware

Blues Creek Park

9627 Fontanelle Rd., Ostrander

Emily Traphagen Park

5094 Seldom Seen Rd., Powell

Gallant Woods Park

2151 Buttermilk Hill Rd., Delaware

The parks are open daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the month of October, and Gallant Farm is open Thursday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on Preservation Parks.