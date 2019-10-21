Fall foliage peaking in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH)– Preservation Parks of Delaware County Park District is prepared for an influx of visitors as a rainbow of fall leaves emerges among the trees there.
It’s just a beautiful time to see nature and to enjoy everything parks have to offer. [It’s] one last chance to breath fresh air before that cold weather hits.Beth McCollam, Preservation Parks Marketing & Communications Manager
There are nine parks in the Delaware County Park District. Four of which foliage experts recommend for optimal viewing.
Deer Haven Park
4183 Liberty Rd., Delaware
Blues Creek Park
9627 Fontanelle Rd., Ostrander
Emily Traphagen Park
5094 Seldom Seen Rd., Powell
Gallant Woods Park
2151 Buttermilk Hill Rd., Delaware
The parks are open daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the month of October, and Gallant Farm is open Thursday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on Preservation Parks.