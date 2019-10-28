Bright fall colors abound at Mohican State Park

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Even after a weekend filled with wind and rain, the fall colors at Mohican State Park are bright!

Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural resources reported that Mohican was “near peak” in their foliage report. This report comes out every Wednesday, based on the amount of color in the park, many of the trees look like they are reaching their peak.

Where’s your favorite spot to see fall color?

I was at Mohican State Park today, and it was beautiful!! #4iFall #FallFoliage pic.twitter.com/kSYWosBG9W — Liz McGiffin ☈ (@MetMcGiffin) October 28, 2019

Some of the best views in the park can be seen from lookout areas and towers.

The 80 foot fire tower was build in 1934. It has been well maintained, but will also give you a workout as you climb the steep steps.

Entry into the state park as well as climbing the tower are free.

More information on which state parks can be found on ODNR’s website: http://fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov.



















Fall color doesn’t last long in Ohio, so get out and enjoy it while it lasts!

We would love to see how you are experiencing the beautiful colors of fall in Ohio. You can share those with us through the NBC4 news app and NBC4 Weather app, or on social media using #4iFall.