Ohio's Fall Foliage

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
U.S. & World
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Heartbreak in Dayton
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Fighting 126
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday
Top Stories
Reward for suspect who set dog on fire in crate near Cleveland
Texas billionaire makes good on promise, donates $34M to cover student loans
Family says 14-year-old killed over pair of Air Jordans
It’s here: Pumpkin spice-flavored Spam is now available
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
First day of Fall starts with showers clearing this afternoon
Top Stories
Last official day of summer, cooler weather coming
Top Stories
Steamy end to the last weekend of summer
One more day of summer heat and humidity before fall officially arrives
Watching for showers to start the weekend
Houston area sees relief, rescues after Imelda leaves 4 dead
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Rams stop Mayfield late, Goff throws 2 TDs passes in win
Top Stories
VIDEO: Sad Michigan fan surrounded by Wisconsin fans
Ohio State moves up to No. 5 in AP poll
Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown takes shot at Kraft, says he’s done with NFL
Keeping the legend of ‘Hopalong’ Cassady alive at Saturday’s OSU game
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Mental Health & Our Kids
Top Stories
Covering Up Addiction with Excuses
A Change of Heart for Eddie Judge: Getting Back in Rhythm with AFib
Breaking the Trend of Vaping and Tobacco Use
Colleen Marshall Raises Awareness for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Ohio's Fall Foliage
Very warm, very dry pattern to impact leaf color changes
Generations at Legend Hills Orchard give back to fight cancer
Union County corn maze celebrates 50 years since moon landing
As one blueberry season ends, family preps for next year
Trending on NBC4i.com
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Columbus man among those dead in suspected mass overdose
1-year-old girl in Georgia AMBER Alert found safe
Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows
Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof
Today's Central OH Forecast
First day of Fall starts with showers clearing this afternoon
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa