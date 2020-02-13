‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ returns to NBC4 Sunday

(NBC) — After making a splash with a sneak-peak episode in January, the musical comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns this weekend.

Jane Levy plays a woman coping with the sudden ability to hear people’s thoughts through songs.

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Jane Levy as Zoey, Alex Newell as Mo — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Alex Newell as Mo — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Alex Newell as Mo, Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Jane Levy as Zoey, Skylar Astin as Max — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Skylar Astin as Max — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Gallagher as Mitch, Skylar Astin as Max — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Skylar Astin as Max — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Michael Thomas Grant as Leif — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Skylar Astin as Max — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Thomas Grant as Leif, Skylar Astin as Max, Jane Levy as Zoey, Andrew Leeds as David, Lauren Graham as Joan — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Skylar Astin as Max, Lauren Graham as Joan, Jane Levy as Zoey, John Clarence Stewart as Simon — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Skylar Astin as Max, Michael Thomas Grant as Leif — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: John Clarence Stewart as Simon — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Andrew Leeds as David, Mary Steenburgen as Maggie, Peter Gallagher as Mitch — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Mary Steenburgen as Maggie, Peter Gallagher as Mitch — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Alex Newell as Mo — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Mary Steenburgen as Maggie, Peter Gallagher as Mitch — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Levy says having great castmates helps, including Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham, as well as Broadway veterans in Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, and Skylar Astin.

She also says the musical focus of the show was intimidating.

Levy shares, “It’s scary. Yeah, it’s a very vulnerable thing. And also, it’s humbling to learn a new skill like singing and dancing.”

