COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The southern rock hitmaker Zac Brown Band has announced its 10th North American Tour with its first stop in Columbus.

According to a release, the group will kick off its “From the Fire Tour” at Nationwide Arena on Friday, June 30, 2023. The GRAMMY Award-winners will be joined by special guest King Calaway for its capital city performance.

The tour will consist of more than 30 shows next year. Additional opening acts on select dates will include Marcus King and Tenille Townes.

Zac Brown Band Photo – Credit: Danny Clinch

Frontman, Zac Brown noted the importance of next year’s tour.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” read a statement from Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at www.ZacBrownBand.com.