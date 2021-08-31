Who to watch as Season 16 Semifinals begin on ‘America’s Got Talent’

(WCMH) – The Semifinals begin tonight on “America’s Got Talent” as 11 acts, including a wild card performance, take the stage as they inch closer to the chance to win it all.

Notable acts performing on Tuesday’s show include Golden Buzzer winners Jimmie Herrod, who sang his way into Sofia Vergara’s heart during the auditions, and Terry Crew’s pick, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

Also, fan-favorites Peter Rosalita, a 10-year-old who can belt out Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” like the most seasoned performer, and YouTube sensation Madilyn Bailey will return.

Beyond Belief Dance Company, the wild card act for Season 16, will get another chance to impress America tonight. The children’s dance group lost in the first Quarterfinals round sending Madilyn Bailey to the Semifinals.

Last week, the final seven final performers were chosen to advance. Death-defying hand balance trio Rialcris, of Ensenada, Mexico beat out Klek Entos, a magician with a penchant for all things creepy and weird.

Golden Buzzer-winning quick-change artist Lea Kyle, from France, was then chosen over dancer Keith Apicary.

Next, dance group Chap Kidz, of Fairfield, California, bested the singing group Curtis Family C-Notes for the third spot.

Singer Brooke Simpson, of Hollister, North Carolina, claimed the fourth position while another Golden Buzzer winner, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, sent Canadian singer Anica packing.

Fascinating sound impressionist Michael Winslow was rescued by the competition’s Instant Save.

The last spot on the roster went to unicyclists Unicircle Flow, over wild card singer Storm Large of Portland, Oregon, courtesy of the judges.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, August 31

Aidan Bryant, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Prince George, VA

Beyond Belief Dance Company, A children’s dance group

Hometown: Mesquite, Dallas, TX

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dustin Tavella, Variety/Other

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current City: Virginia Beach, VA

Gina Brillon, Stand-up comedian

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Jimmie Herrod, Singer

Hometown: Portland, OR

Korean Soul, Singing Group

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea

Madilyn Bailey, Singer

Los Angeles, CA

Michael Winslow, Sound Effects Impressionist

Orlando, FL

Peter Rosalita, Singer

Hometown: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tory Vagasy, Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Martial Arts

Seoul, South Korea