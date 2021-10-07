COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The dispute between channel 10 news owner Tegna and Dish Network continues to escalate leaving central Ohio viewers with one less local news option.

As this negotiation continues between the WBNS parent company Tegna and Dish Network, NBC4 is Local 4 You, offering the most local news hours in the market. Viewers can watch any of these convenient options to get their local news including breaking news updates and central Ohio’s Most Accurate Forecast:

NBC4 TODAY (4 AM- 7 AM)

NBC4 MIDDAY (11 AM- 12:30 PM)

NBC4’S FIRST AT FOUR (4 PM-5 PM)

NBC4 AT FIVE (5 PM-6 PM)

NBC4 AT SIX (6 PM-6:30 PM

NBC4 AT SEVEN (7 PM-7:30 PM

NBC4 AT ELEVEN (11 PM- 11:35 PM)

Viewers can also watch all of these newscasts livestreaming on NBC4i.com.

NBC4 was recently voted ‘Best of Columbus’ by Columbus Monthly Magazine with five NBC4 anchors honored, including Colleen Marshall, Matt Barnes, Monica Day, Dave Mazza and Bob Nunnally.