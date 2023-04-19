DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A food legend along was spotted on Tuesday in a city northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

Guy Fieri and Food Network were seen in Milford filming for an upcoming episode of the hit television series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restauranteur was spotted at The Governor, which is located at 231 Main St., in Milford and described as a ‘modern bar and diner.’

According to the website, The Governor’s menu includes everything from French toast to a Rueben to mimosas, fried chicken livers and more.

A social media post on Facebook from the city of Milford showed photos of the mayor of Flavortown’s red car and people in Milford watching everything unfold.

The release date for when the episode could air has not yet been announced.