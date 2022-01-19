(WCMH/NEXSTAR) – Cancel your dinner plans*, because Yelp has just released its list of the “Top 100” restaurants in the country, including two central Ohio places.

The Refectory Restaurant in Columbus (#45) and The Alcove Restaurant and Lounge in Mount Vernon (#74) were two of four Ohio restaurants to make the annual list.

The Sleepy Rooster in Chagrin Falls (#41) and Fireside Pizza in Cincinnati (#67) were the other two Ohio eateries to make the list.

The ninth annual list, released Wednesday, seeks to highlight some of Yelp’s highest-rated eateries, based on suggestions provided by Yelp users from coast to coast. This year, restaurants from 35 different states and Washington, D.C. made the cut, with cuisines ranging from Afghan to Vietnamese and everything in between.

Of The Refectory Restaurant, located on Bethel Road, one Yelp reviewer said, “Simply put… the best meal I ever had in a restaurant. It is hard to describe how special the food is here. Atmosphere and service were perfection.”

Meanwhile, one Yelper said the chef at The Alcove “is a total artist with food.”

The country’s top 10 restaurants in America, as judged by Yelp and Yelp’s reviewers, are below.

Cocina Madrigal — Phoenix, Arizona Aracosia-McLean — McLean, Virginia Fermentation Farm — Costa Mesa, California Oriole — Chicago, Illinois Bird Bird Biscuit — Austin, Texas Jackrabbit Filly — Charleston, South Carolina Junkyard Bistro — Salmon, Idaho The Goodwich — Las Vegas, Nevada OSH Restaurant & Grill — Nashville, Tennessee The Riv — The Dalles, Oregon

A complete list of Yelp’s “Top 100” restaurants of 2022 can be found at the site’s blog.

In order to compile this year’s list, Yelp first solicited suggestions from users. The submissions were then ranked by their ratings, their number of reviews, and the number of times they were suggested by Yelp users. The rankings were further narrowed down with the help of Yelp’s own Community Managers (i.e., Yelp team members from different regions of the country) and a “Trend Expert.”

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven — an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself,” Yelp wrote in an emailed statement.

*Or don’t.