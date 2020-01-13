Twist and turns on tonight’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”

(WCMH/NBC) — Tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” promises to take viewers on a wild ride as the best of the best go head-to-head for the title of World Champion.
Not only will the former finalists and winners impress watchers with jaw-dropping performances — the judges will stun the audience as well.
Don’t miss what everyone will be talking about tomorrow! “AGT: The Champions” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4 followed by another mind-bending episode of the hit drama “Manifest.”
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, January 13, at 8 p.m.
- Boogie Storm – Dance Group
Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists
Hometown: Liverpool, UK
- Puddles Pity Party – Singer
America’s Got Talent 2017 – Quarter Finalist
Hometown: River City (Portland), OR
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Collabro – Singing Group
Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
Hometown: London, England
- Ryan Niemiller – Comedian
America’s Got Talent 2019 – 3rd Place
Hometown: DeMotte, IN
Current City: Indianapolis, IN
- Spencer Horsman – Danger Act
America’s Got Talent 2012 – Quarter Finalist
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
- Marcelito Pomoy – Singer
Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner
Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
- Marc Spelmann – Magician
Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner Up as “X”
Hometown: London, England
- Ben Blaque – Danger Act
Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-Finalist
Hometown: Springfield, MO
Current City: Reno, NV
- Luke Islam – Singer
America’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
Hometown: Garden City, NY
- Oz Pearlman – Mentalist
America’s Got Talent 2015 – 3rd Place
Current City: New York City, NY
