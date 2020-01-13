Twist and turns on tonight’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”

(WCMH/NBC) — Tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” promises to take viewers on a wild ride as the best of the best go head-to-head for the title of World Champion.

Not only will the former finalists and winners impress watchers with jaw-dropping performances — the judges will stun the audience as well.

Don’t miss what everyone will be talking about tomorrow! “AGT: The Champions” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4 followed by another mind-bending episode of the hit drama “Manifest.”

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

Monday, January 13, at 8 p.m.

Boogie Storm – Dance Group

Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists

Hometown: Liverpool, UK



America’s Got Talent 2017 – Quarter Finalist

Hometown: River City (Portland), OR

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia



Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner

Hometown: London, England



America’s Got Talent 2019 – 3rd Place

Hometown: DeMotte, IN

Current City: Indianapolis, IN



America’s Got Talent 2012 – Quarter Finalist

Hometown: Baltimore, MD



Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner

Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines



Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner Up as “X”

Hometown: London, England



Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-Finalist

Hometown: Springfield, MO

Current City: Reno, NV



America’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist

Hometown: Garden City, NY



America’s Got Talent 2015 – 3rd Place

Current City: New York City, NY

