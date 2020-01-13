Twist and turns on tonight’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”

by: Stephanie Thompson

(WCMH/NBC) — Tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” promises to take viewers on a wild ride as the best of the best go head-to-head for the title of World Champion.

Not only will the former finalists and winners impress watchers with jaw-dropping performances — the judges will stun the audience as well.

Don’t miss what everyone will be talking about tomorrow! “AGT: The Champions” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4 followed by another mind-bending episode of the hit drama “Manifest.”

  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Two” Episode 201 — Pictured: Ben Blaque — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, January 13, at 8 p.m.

  • Boogie Storm – Dance Group
    Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists
    Hometown: Liverpool, UK
  • Puddles Pity Party – Singer
    America’s Got Talent 2017 – Quarter Finalist
    Hometown: River City (Portland), OR
    Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Collabro – Singing Group
    Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
    Hometown: London, England
  • Ryan Niemiller – Comedian
    America’s Got Talent 2019 – 3rd Place
    Hometown: DeMotte, IN
    Current City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Spencer Horsman – Danger Act
    America’s Got Talent 2012 – Quarter Finalist
    Hometown: Baltimore, MD
  • Marcelito Pomoy – Singer
    Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner
    Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
  • Marc Spelmann – Magician
    Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner Up as “X”
    Hometown: London, England
  • Ben Blaque – Danger Act
    Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-Finalist
    Hometown: Springfield, MO
    Current City: Reno, NV
  • Luke Islam – Singer
    America’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist
    Hometown: Garden City, NY
  • Oz Pearlman – Mentalist
    America’s Got Talent 2015 – 3rd Place
    Current City: New York City, NY

